US man shows off fully transparent iPhone 6 Plus but reveals there's a big risk to owning one

If you want to see something that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie, then you should check out this transparent iPhone 6 Plus, but it comes with a big risk.

The custom smartphone has a completely see-through body and even a modified display that lets you look through the screen at the internal components.

While the result is undeniably impressive, the person who built the project says it was never designed to be used as an everyday phone.

Instead, it’s a fascinating look at just how far iPhone modding can go.

Who created the fully transparent iPhone 6 Plus

Custom gadget modifications have become increasingly popular, with creators transforming old devices into amazing collector’s items rather than letting them gather dust in a drawer.

This particular build takes things a step further.

The transparent iPhone 6 Plus was sent to YouTuber jOhnZoid by a modder known as Pleb, who specializes in giving old electronics a new lease on life.

Unlike many custom phones, this one doesn’t just feature a clear rear panel.

jOhnZoid

The entire frame is made from transparent plastic, allowing you to see every internal component from almost every angle.

The effect even extends to the display, and Pleb explained that he modified the LCD by removing most of the backlight layers while leaving the LEDs and diffusion layer intact.

That means light can pass through the screen, making parts of the battery and logic board visible behind whatever is displayed.

jOhnZoid

The result is a phone that looks remarkably similar to the transparent smartphone concepts that regularly appeared online years before modern iPhones were released.

It also gives the device a nostalgic feel, with the clear shell reminding many viewers of classic transparent Game Boy consoles.

jOhnZoid

There’s a big risk to owning one despite how incredible it looks

As striking as the phone appears, there’s a good reason you probably wouldn’t want to carry it around every day.

The transparent housing replaces Apple’s original aluminum frame with plastic, which removes the electromagnetic shielding built into the standard iPhone design.

jOhnZoid

Without that protection, the phone is much more vulnerable to electrical interference and could even suffer permanent damage.

The display also comes with significant compromises.

jOhnZoid

Because most of the reflective layers have been removed, the screen is difficult to see in normal lighting and becomes especially hard to use outdoors.

The YouTuber found that games and apps were only really visible when the phone was tilted at a specific angle, allowing the remaining LEDs to illuminate more of the display.

Even taking photos is tricky because previewing the image on the transparent screen can be difficult.

Still, neither of those issues stopped the YouTuber from calling it one of the coolest iPhone modifications he’d ever seen.

While the transparent iPhone 6 Plus isn’t practical, it shows how older smartphones can be transformed into unique collector’s pieces instead of ending up as electronic waste.