Taiwan's Apple store has an incredible design where it looks like a giant MacBook from above

Apple is known for creating eye-catching stores, but Taiwan’s Apple store really takes the biscuit when it comes to design, as it looks like a giant MacBook from above.

The Apple Xinyi A13 store in Taipei has become famous for a design feature that can only really be appreciated from above.

From the air, the building bears a striking resemblance to one of Apple’s most iconic products.

And once people noticed it, it couldn’t help but put a smile on their faces.

Taiwan’s Apple store has an incredible design inspired by a giant MacBook

Located in Taipei’s bustling Xinyi District, the Apple Xinyi A13 store opened in 2020 as the company’s first standalone store in Taiwan, selling gadgets to people from all over Taiwan.

At street level, the store looks impressive because it features floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a sleek, minimalist design that fits perfectly with Apple’s aesthetic.

But the real surprise comes when the building is viewed from above.

Apple

The store’s roof has a distinctive rectangular shape with rounded corners, making it look remarkably similar to a MacBook.

The clean, metallic appearance only strengthens the comparison, with the structure resembling an oversized laptop snuck in among the surrounding skyscrapers.

The design wasn’t created as a novelty attraction, but instead, it was intended to blend with the architecture of the nearby A13 shopping development while maintaining Apple’s instantly recognizable style.

Google Maps

The location sits at the heart of one of Taipei’s busiest commercial districts and has become a popular stop for both locals and tourists.

It’s no surprise that the store has been put where it has because a nearby observation tower means that you get a great view from above, and more people can appreciate the little visual joke.

Taipei 101 Observatory

Apple Xinyi A13 is best appreciated from above

Apple has built some remarkable retail locations around the world.

The company operates stores inside historic buildings, beneath towering glass cubes, and even on floating structures surrounded by water.

While Apple Xinyi A13 shares its distinctive laptop-inspired roof design with the company’s flagship store in Chicago, the Taipei location offers visitors a rare opportunity to admire it from nearby observation points.

u/Magnps via Reddit

But on the ground many visitors could walk past without ever realizing.

Apple has never officially marketed the location as a giant MacBook, but that hasn’t stopped people from drawing the comparison.

For architecture enthusiasts, it’s an example of how subtle design choices can create unexpected visual effects. For Apple fans, it’s a fitting tribute to one of the company’s most recognizable products.

Apple

Whether intentional or not, the result is one of the most distinctive Apple stores on the planet – and proof that sometimes the best view of a building isn’t from the ground.