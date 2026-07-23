'Godfather of AI' says AI is 'already conscious' and warns what action is needed to keep us all safe

Artificial intelligence has sparked plenty of wild predictions over the years, but this latest claim by the ‘Godfather of AI’ that AI is ‘already conscious’ might be one of the biggest yet.

Geoffrey Hinton believes that artificial intelligence is no longer just a clever tool – he thinks it’s already conscious.

While that might sound like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, Hinton says that’s not actually the part we should be worrying about.

Instead, he believes the real danger lies in the race to make AI more powerful and he’s explained why.

‘Godfather of AI’ says AI is ‘already conscious’ but that’s not his biggest concern

When Hinton talks about the future of artificial intelligence, people tend to listen.

After all, he helped shape the technology we use today.

Speaking on the Big Technology Podcast, Hinton said he believes today’s AI systems are already conscious.

He said: “I believe they’re already conscious, yes. We’re going to have to accept that intelligence isn’t just biological.”

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He explained that he doesn’t think consciousness is something that only humans or animals can experience.

Instead, he believes it’s possible for machines to develop their own form of awareness as they become more advanced.

It’s a huge claim, and one that’s likely to divide opinion.

In fact, Hinton admitted he kept those thoughts to himself for a while because he didn’t want people to get distracted from what he believes is the much bigger issue.

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Keeping humans safe should come first

According to Hinton, whether AI is conscious or not isn’t the biggest problem facing the industry.

He said on the podcast: “Ask yourself, how many examples do you know of where a much smarter thing is controlled by a much less smart thing?”

What really worries him is the race between tech companies to build bigger, faster, and smarter AI systems.

He says there’s plenty of motivation to make AI more powerful, but not nearly enough incentive to slow down and make sure it’s safe first.

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That’s why Hinton believes governments should encourage companies to spend more time and money on AI safety instead of only pushing performance.

He said: “[Companies] have a fiduciary duty to try and maximize the profits for shareholders… as opposed to legally required to not wipe out human beings.”

It’s a warning he’s been making for a while.

The computer scientist famously left Google so he could speak more openly about the risks he sees as AI develops at lightning speed.

Hinton still believes artificial intelligence could transform the world in incredible ways, but he thinks the industry needs to make sure it doesn’t get carried away.

After all, if one of the people who helped create today’s AI is calling for more caution, it’s probably worth paying attention.