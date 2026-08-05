You can stick your Apple Watch in this $60 case and use it like an iPod

Did you know that if you’re feeling nostalgic, you can stick your Apple Watch in this $60 case and turn it into something that looks remarkably like the iPod Apple stopped making years ago?

The RePod C1 gives the smartwatch a chunky aluminum shell and, most importantly, a physical click wheel that actually works.

It has been designed to make the Apple Watch feel more like a pocket music player while keeping many of the smartwatch’s usual abilities intact.

And for anyone who still misses scrolling through playlists with an actual wheel, this could be the closest thing to a modern iPod Apple never made.

This $60 Apple Watch case brings back the iPod wheel

The RePod C1 is a nostalgic gadget that was designed by Techpod as an aluminum case for compatible Apple Watch models, with its biggest trick being the circular control wheel on the front.

Rather than simply being decorative, the wheel is mechanically linked to the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown, meaning rotating it actually controls the watch.

That gives the device the same vibes that made the classic iPod so memorable, instead of simply copying its appearance.

TechPod

The design also turns the Apple Watch into something that can be used more like a tiny standalone pocket gadget.

Instead of having to keep the watch on your wrist, the idea is that you can slip it into a pocket and use it for music, messages, maps, and payments.

Techpod specifically pitches the RePod as a way of leaving your phone behind while keeping the essentials.

TechPod

Music and podcasts can be played through the Apple Watch, while Apple Maps, Apple Pay and messages remain available depending on the watch and apps being used.

That makes it particularly interesting for anyone who wants to cut down on phone use without going completely offline.

TechPod

You can use it without using smartphone features

The clever part is that the RePod C1 does not turn the Apple Watch into a dumb music player.

The case leaves the watch’s sensors accessible, while its connectivity features remain available, so functions such as notifications, calls, Siri and Apple Pay can continue to work.

TechPod also says the case supports wireless charging, so you do not have to remove the watch every time you need to top it up.

TechPod

It uses an aluminum shell with rounded edges, giving the Apple Watch a more substantial handheld feel while offering some additional protection.

Compatibility is surprisingly good too, and TechPod says it works for Apple Watch Series 4 through Series 11, along with the first- and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, with various case sizes available.

The RePod C1 is currently listed at $59.90, reduced from $99.90, although the company’s site currently describes it as a preorder or out-of-stock product.

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Apple officially discontinued the iPod in 2022 after more than two decades, bringing one of the company’s most iconic gadgets to a sad end.

The RePod C1 obviously isn’t a genuine iPod, but it does something Apple itself never really attempted: bringing the iPod back for a new generation.

For anyone who still thinks scrolling through a playlist with a physical wheel felt better than swiping across a touchscreen, this $60 case might be worth it for the blast from the past.