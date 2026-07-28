Scientists have discovered the oldest age humans can live to even if we beat the aging process

Scientists have revealed what they believe is the absolute oldest humans could ever live to, even if we somehow managed to defy the aging process.

While futuristic anti-aging treatments are advancing at an incredible pace, researchers say there is still a biological limit that would eventually catch up with us.

Their findings suggest that even a world without traditional aging wouldn’t make humans immortal.

Instead, our own DNA could be the thing that ultimately decides how long we live.

Scientists have discovered the oldest age humans can live to

The futuristic study, carried out by researchers at Russia’s Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, looked at what would happen if scientists could eliminate every reversible hallmark of aging.

To test the theory, they created a mathematical model that effectively switched off the biological processes associated with aging while leaving one unavoidable factor untouched: somatic mutations.

These are random DNA changes that naturally build up in our cells throughout life.

Some mutations are harmless, but others can interfere with normal cell function and contribute to diseases like cancer, and tech seems to be getting heavily involved in health and wellness.

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Even in a future where aging itself could be reversed or prevented, the researchers found these mutations would continue to build up.

According to the model, that would place the median maximum human lifespan somewhere between 146 and 194 years.

The exact age depends on which tissues are affected, but the findings suggest there is still a ceiling on how long humans can survive, no matter how advanced anti-aging technology becomes.

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Even if we beat the aging process, the heart, brain, and DNA could get in the way

Interestingly, not every organ in the body faces the same challenge.

The researchers found that tissues like the skin and liver constantly regenerate, replacing old cells with new ones and effectively removing many damaged cells in the process.

If aging were eliminated, these organs could theoretically continue functioning for thousands of years.

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The heart and brain are a different story because, unlike the liver or skin, most heart muscle cells and neurons don’t regularly regenerate.

That means harmful DNA mutations gradually build up over time, creating permanent damage that can’t simply be replaced with healthy new cells.

The researchers estimate that heart muscle damage would lower it to approximately 208 years, while damage to neurons alone could reduce the theoretical lifespan to around 194 years.

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When all factors are considered together, the median lifespan falls into the 146-194-year range.

The findings are a reality check for the growing longevity movement, where entrepreneurs and biohackers are investing millions of dollars into extending human life.

Lead researcher Ekaterina Khrameeva said the work allows scientists to measure just how much DNA mutations contribute to aging and compare them with other biological processes.

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“We can now not just say that mutations are harmful, but quantify exactly how much they shorten life and compare their contribution with other aging processes,” she said.

“This work is important for understanding which aging mechanisms deserve the most attention and resources.”

The team also stressed that DNA mutations are only part of the puzzle.

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Other factors, including mitochondrial dysfunction, protein damage, and epigenetic changes, also contribute to aging and help explain why today’s average lifespan remains far below the theoretical maximum.

For now, the oldest verified person in recorded history remains France’s Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122 years and 164 days.

Still a long way short of the experiments’ estimated upper limit, but an incredible achievement.