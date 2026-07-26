World AI Cooperation Organization has been formed with 29 countries signing up to be part of it

Artificial intelligence is moving so fast that countries are now teaming up to figure out how to manage it together.

The World AI Cooperation Organization (WAICO), is a brand-new international group that already has 29 countries on board, and it sounds a bit like the Avengers.

The organization has been created to encourage countries to work together on AI development, safety, and governance as the technology becomes a bigger part of everyday life.

With its headquarters set for Shanghai, WAICO could end up playing a major role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence around the world.

World AI Cooperation Organization, assemble!

Twenty-nine countries officially signed the agreement to create WAICO during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, and the fact that it needs to exist is so futuristic.

Rather than each nation trying to tackle AI on its own, the new organization is all about sharing ideas, encouraging research, and helping countries develop common approaches to everything from AI safety to technical standards.

Shanghai will serve as the organization’s home base, while countries including Russia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Laos are among its founding members.

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It’s a pretty big milestone when you consider how quickly AI has developed over the past few years.

Governments all over the world are trying to keep up with new tools and technologies, and many believe working together could make that task a little easier.

The group is also expected to provide a place where countries can discuss new AI policies, exchange knowledge, and collaborate on future projects as artificial intelligence continues to evolve.

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What could the organization mean for artificial intelligence?

The launch of WAICO also highlights China’s growing ambition to play a bigger role in the future of artificial intelligence.

During the conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater international cooperation on AI and argued that the technology should benefit more countries, rather than being controlled by just a few.

Exactly how influential WAICO becomes remains to be seen, but its launch shows that AI is no longer just a competition between tech companies.

It’s increasingly becoming something governments want to shape, too.

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Whether it’s creating common safety guidelines, encouraging international research, or helping countries agree on how AI should be used, the new organization has plenty on its plate.

As artificial intelligence becomes more powerful and more widely used, it’s likely we won’t be seeing fewer international conversations about AI – we’ll probably be seeing a lot more.

Full list of countries who have joined the World AI Cooperation Organization