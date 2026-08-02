All the Apple products that are secretly rumored to be in development

Apple is famous for keeping its future products under wraps, but patents and industry insiders have given us a glimpse at some of the technology it’s secretly working on behind the scenes.

From self-healing iPhone screens to smart glasses and even brain-sensing AirPods, some of these ideas sound like science fiction.

While there’s no guarantee they’ll ever become real products, they show just how ambitious the tech giant’s engineers are.

Here are 11 rumored products that could one day make their way into your hands…or ears…or eyes.

The rumored products Apple is working on

1. Self-healing iPhone screen

Apple has patented a self-healing gadget display that could automatically repair minor scratches and dents using a special protective material.

The technology has never been announced as a specific product, but it suggests future iPhones could become much more durable with this as a feature.

2. A MacBook that wirelessly charges your devices

One patent describes a MacBook with wireless charging coils built into the palm rest, allowing users to charge an iPhone or AirPods simply by placing them next to the keyboard.

It could eliminate the need to carry separate charging cables while travelling or chilling out in a coffee shop.

Supercar Blondie / Gemini AI

3. Brain-sensing AirPods

The tech giant has explored AirPods capable of monitoring brain activity using built-in sensors, alongside collecting other health data.

The technology remains experimental but fits with it’s growing focus on health and wellness.

4. A MacBook with a glass keyboard

The tech giant has patented a MacBook featuring a single glass surface instead of traditional keys, allowing the keyboard layout to change depending on what you’re doing.

The design could make laptops more customizable while reducing moving parts, or having to attach better keyboards externally.

Supercar Blondie / Gemini AI

5. An iPhone with a wraparound display

Apple has explored an iPhone with a display that wraps around the sides of the device, creating extra space for notifications and controls.

The concept has appeared in several patents, although it has yet to become a commercial product.

Samsung almost released a phone like this, but it was never to be.

6. An Apple Pencil that samples colors

Apparently, there is a patent for an Apple Pencil with built-in sensors capable of scanning the color of real-world objects

Artists could then instantly use those exact shades in digital drawings and designs, making everything a whole lot more realistic.

Supercar Blondie / Gemini AI

From foldable iPhones to AI wearables

7. Foldable iPhone

A foldable iPhone has been rumored by reliable analysts for years, with reports suggesting the tech giant is waiting until it can produce a nearly crease-free display.

While launch dates have shifted several times, many believe it is still in development, but it’s hardly the first to come up with this idea, and foldable Android gadgets have been doing well commercially for years.

8. Apple AI pendant

Industry insiders have suggested the tech giant is exploring entirely new AI-powered wearable devices beyond the Apple Watch, including the possibility of a pendant-style assistant.

So far there is no confirmed product, but the work on Apple Intelligence has fueled speculation, it’s all very Black Mirror.

Supercar Blondie / Gemini AI

9. Apple smart glasses

Bloomberg has reported that the brand continues developing lightweight smart glasses that could one day replace the iPhone as the company’s next major computing platform.

The project has reportedly faced delays but remains one of Apple’s biggest long-term ambitions following hot on the heels of Meta’s Ray Ban smart glasses.

10. Apple Ring

Apple has filed patents for finger-worn devices capable of tracking health data and controlling nearby gadgets using gestures.

Although competitors like Oura already sell smart rings, there’s no confirmation we’ll be getting an iRing anytime soon.

Supercar Blondie / Gemini AI

11. Apple Watch with built-in cameras

According to Bloomberg, Apple has investigated adding cameras to future Apple Watches to power visual AI features and object recognition.

The idea would let users point their wrist at objects or landmarks and receive information through Apple Intelligence.

Whether these products ever reach store shelves remains to be seen, as Apple files hundreds of patents every year and many never become real devices.

Even so, they offer a fascinating glimpse at the ideas the tech giant is exploring behind closed doors.