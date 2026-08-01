This is how much your $10,000 investment in SpaceX stock would be worth now just over a month since IPO went live

If you were savvy with your money, this is how much your $10,000 investment in SpaceX stock would be worth now just over a month since the IPO went live, and it’s probably not what many investors were expecting.,

Elon Musk’s space company enjoyed one of the most anticipated public debuts in recent history, with shares soaring almost immediately after they hit the market.

But after reaching dizzying heights in the days following its IPO, the stock has since come crashing back down to Earth, reassuringly unlike its rockets.

It serves as a reminder that even the world’s biggest companies aren’t immune to a rocky start on Wall Street.

This is how much your $10,000 investment in SpaceX stock would be worth now

When SpaceX officially launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June 2026, excitement was at an all-time high, and it rocked the world of stocks and cryptocurrency.

After years of being one of the world’s most valuable private companies, everyday investors finally had the chance to buy shares in the aerospace giant, and interest, well… rocketed.

The stock was priced at $135 per share for the IPO, but demand immediately pushed it higher when trading began.

Shares opened at around $150 before climbing rapidly over the following days.

SpaceX

In fact, just four days after going public, SpaceX stock hit an all-time high of $225.64, rewarding early investors with gains of more than 67 percent in less than a week.

At that point, someone who invested $10,000 at the IPO price would have briefly seen their investment grow to more than $16,700.

However, the celebration didn’t last.

Over the following weeks, the share price steadily declined as investors locked in profits and enthusiasm surrounding the blockbuster launch began to cool.

SpaceX

By July 24, SpaceX shares had fallen to around $118 each.

That means the same $10,000 investment made at the IPO price would now be worth about $8,739.26.

Instead of sitting on a healthy profit, that investor would be facing a paper loss of roughly $1,260.74 after just over a month – yikes.

SpaceX

The market is unpredictable

The sharp turnaround highlights just how unpredictable newly listed companies can be, even when they’re backed by one of the world’s most recognizable names.

SpaceX has built an incredible reputation through its reusable Falcon rockets, ambitious Starship program and the ever-growing Starlink satellite internet network.

Many investors believe the company still has enormous long-term potential, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a smooth ride in the weeks immediately after an IPO.

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Newly listed stocks often experience dramatic swings as traders rush to buy into the hype before others begin taking profits.

SpaceX appears to have followed that familiar pattern.

While some investors were fortunate enough to sell near the peak, anyone who bought at the IPO and held their shares has now watched those early gains disappear.

SpaceX

Of course, long-term investors may not be too concerned.

SpaceX continues to dominate the commercial space industry and remains one of the most influential companies in aerospace, meaning plenty of shareholders are likely focused on where the business could be years from now rather than where the stock sits today.

Still, for anyone wondering whether buying into one of the hottest IPOs of the decade guaranteed quick profits, the answer has been a firm no.