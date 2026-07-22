Your iPhone home screen is about to get a brand new app with the release of iOS 27

Your iPhone home screen is about to look a little different when iOS 27 arrives with a new app later this year.

Apple is introducing a brand new app that’s set to become one of the biggest additions to the operating system, giving users an entirely new way to interact with a popular feature.

Rather than hiding behind a voice command or side button, the feature will now have its own dedicated place on your Home Screen.

It’s the first time it has ever been available as a standalone app on the iPhone.

Your iPhone home screen is getting a brand new app with iOS 27

When iOS 27 rolls out later this year to our Apple gadgets, compatible iPhones will automatically receive the new Siri app as part of the update.

The app gives Siri its own dedicated icon on the Home Screen, making it much easier to jump straight into a conversation with Apple’s AI assistant.

Instead of starting from scratch every time, the app displays previous chats in a conversation-style interface, allowing users to revisit earlier requests and seamlessly continue where they left off.

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Better still, those conversations sync through iCloud, meaning users can pick up the same chat across their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro.

The app also supports uploading photos and files directly into conversations, allowing Siri to analyze images and documents as part of its responses.

It’s a huge step forward compared to previous versions of Siri, which were largely limited to voice commands and brief interactions.

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It’s the smartest version of the Apple AI yet

The standalone app works hand in hand with Apple’s latest Apple Intelligence features, making Siri much more capable than before.

The upgraded assistant has access to broad world knowledge while also understanding personal context stored across your device.

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That means Siri can answer questions based on your messages, emails, photos, and other information you’ve chosen to store on your iPhone.

It can even understand what’s currently on your screen, allowing you to ask questions about whatever you’re looking at without needing to explain it first.

However, not every iPhone will receive the new app.

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Because it relies on Apple Intelligence, the feature will only be available on supported devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as every model in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 lineups.

The Siri app follows Apple’s recent trend of adding more built-in apps to the iPhone home screen.

Previous updates introduced apps like Image Playground, while iOS 26 added Preview and Games, making iOS 27 another significant expansion of the iPhone’s default app library.